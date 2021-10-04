Yes Bank loans & advances rise 3.6% YoY in Q2 FY22

Yes Bank said (provisional) loans & advances rose 3.6% to Rs 172,945 crore as on 30 September 2021 from Rs 166,923 crore as on 30 September 2020.

The private bank's deposits increased by 30.1% year on year and 8.2% quarter on quarter to Rs 176,672 crore as on 30 September 2021. Certificate of Deposits (CDs) aggregated to Rs 5,031 crore (down 30.69% YoY). CASA stood at Rs 52,029 crore, up 54.3% YoY from Rs 33,713 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Credit to Deposit ratio was at 97.9% as on 30 September 2021 as against 100.2% as on 30 June 2021 and 122.9% as on 30 September 2020. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) stood at 113.1% as on 30 September 2021 as against 118.4% as on 30 June 2021 and 107.3 as on 30 September 2020.

Yes Bank is a full-service commercial bank providing a complete range of products, services and technology driven digital offerings, catering to corporate, MSME & retail customers. The bank's net profit soared 355.2% to Rs 206.84 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 45.44 crore posted in Q1 FY21. Total income declined 8.6% year on year (YoY) to Rs 5,581.84 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Shares of Yes Bank were trading 1.56% higher at Rs 13.06 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)