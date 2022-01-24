APL Apollo Tubes Ltd Falls 5.68%, S&P BSE Metal index Drops 2.36%

-
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has lost 10.39% over last one month compared to 1.03% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.32% rise in the SENSEX
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd lost 5.68% today to trade at Rs 902.9. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 2.36% to quote at 19360.79. The index is up 1.03 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, JSW Steel Ltd decreased 3.76% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd lost 3.11% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 67.69 % over last one year compared to the 19.58% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has lost 10.39% over last one month compared to 1.03% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.32% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4721 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 25484 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1113.65 on 16 Dec 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 445.85 on 01 Feb 2021.
