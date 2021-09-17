Yes Bank corrects on profit booking

Yes Bank slumped 9.69% to Rs 13.32 on profit selling after rising in the past five sessions.

Shares of Yes Bank surged 35.07% in the past five sessions to settle at Rs 14.75 on Thursday (16 September 2021) from its recent closing low of Rs 10.92 on 8 September 2021.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 20.83 on 11 December 2020. It has risen 26.74% from its 52-week low of Rs 10.51 hit on 23 August 2021.

In the past one month, the stock has surged 18.28% as against 5.96% rise in the Sensex. It has fallen 5.53% in the past one year compared with 51.66% surge in the Sensex.

Yes Bank's net profit soared 355.2% to Rs 206.84 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 45.44 crore posted in Q1 FY21. Total income declined 8.6% year on year (YoY) to Rs 5,581.84 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Yes Bank is a full service commercial bank providing a complete range of products, services and technology driven digital offerings, catering to corporate, MSME & retail customers.

