Gland Pharma Ltd soars 1.64%, Gains for third straight session

Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 3253.65, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.29% in last one year as compared to a 19.16% gain in NIFTY and a 2.29% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Gland Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3253.65, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.22% on the day, quoting at 17165.7. The Sensex is at 57156.21, up 1.23%. Gland Pharma Ltd has dropped around 0.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Gland Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13522.45, up 1.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 44.28 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

