Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gains for fifth session

-
ALSO READ
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd eases for fifth straight session
Volumes jump at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd counter
Piramal Enterprises Ltd slips for fifth straight session
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd gains for fifth session
Cipla Ltd spurts 1.34%, gains for fifth straight session
-
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 255.7, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.16% in last one year as compared to a 6.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.9% spurt in the Nifty IT.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 255.7, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 16582.2. The Sensex is at 55600.05, up 0.06%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has risen around 0.12% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2052.65, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 95.71 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 254.7, up 0.39% on the day. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is up 20.16% in last one year as compared to a 6.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.9% spurt in the Nifty IT index.
The PE of the stock is 16.94 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU