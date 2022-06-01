Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gains for fifth session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 255.7, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.16% in last one year as compared to a 6.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.9% spurt in the Nifty IT.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 255.7, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 16582.2. The Sensex is at 55600.05, up 0.06%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has risen around 0.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2052.65, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 95.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 254.7, up 0.39% on the day. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is up 20.16% in last one year as compared to a 6.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.9% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 16.94 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)