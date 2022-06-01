Tata Motors sells 76,210 vehicles in May 2022

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors January auto sales grows 27% YoY to 76,210 units
Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit rises 210.47% in the December 2021 quarter
Tata Motors to buy Ford India Sanand plant
Tata Motors, PPS Motors join hands to launch first dealership in Chennai
M&M sells 46,804 vehicles in Jan'22
-
Tata Motors said that the company's sales in the domestic & international market for May 2022 stood at 76,210 units, which is higher by 186% as compared to 26,661 units sold during May 2021.
Total domestic sales jumped to 74,755 in May 2022 as against 24,552 units in May 2021.
The company sold 31,414 units of commercial vehicles (CV) in the domestic market in May 2022. Domestic CV sales in the same period last year was 9,371 units. CV exports declined by 31% to 1,404 units in May 2022 over May 2021.
Tata Motors' total domestic sales of passenger vehicles in May 2022 was 43,341 units as against 15,181 units in May 2021.
Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,032.84 crore in Q4 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 7,605.40 crore in Q4 FY21. Revenue from operations declined by 11.5% YoY to Rs 78,439 crore during the quarter.
The scrip shed 0.32% to currently trade at Rs 442.45 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU