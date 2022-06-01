Tata Motors sells 76,210 vehicles in May 2022

Tata Motors said that the company's sales in the domestic & international market for May 2022 stood at 76,210 units, which is higher by 186% as compared to 26,661 units sold during May 2021.

Total domestic sales jumped to 74,755 in May 2022 as against 24,552 units in May 2021.

The company sold 31,414 units of commercial vehicles (CV) in the domestic market in May 2022. Domestic CV sales in the same period last year was 9,371 units. CV exports declined by 31% to 1,404 units in May 2022 over May 2021.

Tata Motors' total domestic sales of passenger vehicles in May 2022 was 43,341 units as against 15,181 units in May 2021.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,032.84 crore in Q4 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 7,605.40 crore in Q4 FY21. Revenue from operations declined by 11.5% YoY to Rs 78,439 crore during the quarter.

The scrip shed 0.32% to currently trade at Rs 442.45 on the BSE.

