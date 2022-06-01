Welspun Corp Ltd soars 1.92%, rises for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 230.65, up 1.92% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 53.41% in last one year as compared to a 6.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.08% spurt in the Nifty Media.

Welspun Corp Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 230.65, up 1.92% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 16582.2. The Sensex is at 55600.05, up 0.06%. Welspun Corp Ltd has risen around 15.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 16.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5332.75, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.17 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

