Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd soars 1.73%

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is quoting at Rs 567.05, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 56.99% in last one year as compared to a 6.46% gain in NIFTY and a 8.64% gain in the Nifty Bank.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 567.05, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 16582.2. The Sensex is at 55600.05, up 0.06%. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd has slipped around 10.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11586.6, down 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 94.71 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

