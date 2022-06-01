TV18 Broadcast Ltd spurts 2.36%, gains for fifth straight session

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is quoting at Rs 41.25, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.55% in last one year as compared to a 6.46% jump in NIFTY and a 15.9% jump in the Nifty IT.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which TV18 Broadcast Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2052.65, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 212.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.9 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

