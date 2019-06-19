Volumes spurt at Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd counter

-
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd notched up volume of 3.95 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 367.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1075 shares
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, Aarti Industries Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Welspun India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 June 2019.
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd notched up volume of 3.95 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 367.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1075 shares. The stock slipped 0.34% to Rs.896.85. Volumes stood at 1102 shares in the last session.
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd clocked volume of 20223 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4336 shares. The stock gained 1.60% to Rs.136.35. Volumes stood at 5972 shares in the last session.
Aarti Industries Ltd saw volume of 16341 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3534 shares. The stock increased 0.58% to Rs.1,740.00. Volumes stood at 3120 shares in the last session.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd saw volume of 10.97 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.51 lakh shares. The stock dropped 12.54% to Rs.91.40. Volumes stood at 3.63 lakh shares in the last session.
Welspun India Ltd clocked volume of 5.43 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.31 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.09% to Rs.55.90. Volumes stood at 32067 shares in the last session.
