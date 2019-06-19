Volumes spurt at Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd counter

JUST IN
Sensex, Nifty trade near day's high
Business Standard

Capital Market 

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd notched up volume of 3.95 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 367.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1075 shares

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, Aarti Industries Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Welspun India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 June 2019.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd notched up volume of 3.95 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 367.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1075 shares. The stock slipped 0.34% to Rs.896.85. Volumes stood at 1102 shares in the last session.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd clocked volume of 20223 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4336 shares. The stock gained 1.60% to Rs.136.35. Volumes stood at 5972 shares in the last session.

Aarti Industries Ltd saw volume of 16341 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3534 shares. The stock increased 0.58% to Rs.1,740.00. Volumes stood at 3120 shares in the last session.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd saw volume of 10.97 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.51 lakh shares. The stock dropped 12.54% to Rs.91.40. Volumes stood at 3.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Welspun India Ltd clocked volume of 5.43 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.31 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.09% to Rs.55.90. Volumes stood at 32067 shares in the last session.

First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 11:00 IST

