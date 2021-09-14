Volumes jump at Kajaria Ceramics Ltd counter

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd saw volume of 13.63 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 136.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9985 shares

J K Cements Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 September 2021.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd saw volume of 13.63 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 136.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9985 shares. The stock increased 0.29% to Rs.1,176.00. Volumes stood at 8280 shares in the last session.

J K Cements Ltd clocked volume of 3.47 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 102.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3378 shares. The stock lost 0.77% to Rs.3,445.05. Volumes stood at 1937 shares in the last session.

eClerx Services Ltd saw volume of 85170 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 31.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2664 shares. The stock increased 0.82% to Rs.2,214.05. Volumes stood at 2468 shares in the last session.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd clocked volume of 81.27 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 19.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.18 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.33% to Rs.24.70. Volumes stood at 2.87 lakh shares in the last session.

KEI Industries Ltd clocked volume of 14.88 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 17.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 85096 shares. The stock gained 1.17% to Rs.814.30. Volumes stood at 55569 shares in the last session.

