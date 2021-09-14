Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd, GFL Ltd, Yes Bank Ltd and Dish TV India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 September 2021.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd soared 25.00% to Rs 233.5 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd surged 12.55% to Rs 588.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41010 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6041 shares in the past one month.

GFL Ltd spiked 11.83% to Rs 72.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18614 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6797 shares in the past one month.

Yes Bank Ltd gained 10.29% to Rs 12.22. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 374.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 224.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd spurt 9.96% to Rs 21.31. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

