Zen Technologies standalone net profit rises 292.75% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Zen Technologies approves issue of convertible warrants on preferential basis
InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit declines 5.88% in the December 2018 quarter
Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 241.35% in the December 2018 quarter
Sandhar Technologies standalone net profit rises 31.37% in the December 2018 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 233.86% to Rs 44.67 croreNet profit of Zen Technologies rose 292.75% to Rs 13.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 233.86% to Rs 44.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 19.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 136.70% to Rs 92.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales44.6713.38 234 92.2238.96 137 OPM %27.022.77 -24.44-4.77 - PBDT10.621.86 471 20.860.13 15946 PBT9.671.15 741 17.09-2.69 LP NP13.553.45 293 19.24-0.39 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU