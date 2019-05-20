JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Hind Rectifiers standalone net profit rises 55.49% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Zen Technologies standalone net profit rises 292.75% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 233.86% to Rs 44.67 crore

Net profit of Zen Technologies rose 292.75% to Rs 13.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 233.86% to Rs 44.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 19.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 136.70% to Rs 92.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales44.6713.38 234 92.2238.96 137 OPM %27.022.77 -24.44-4.77 - PBDT10.621.86 471 20.860.13 15946 PBT9.671.15 741 17.09-2.69 LP NP13.553.45 293 19.24-0.39 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 14:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements