Zenith Birla (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 80.63 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Net Loss of Zenith Birla (India) reported to Rs 80.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 31.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.14% to Rs 34.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 118.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 41.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.08% to Rs 138.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 128.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

