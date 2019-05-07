JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit rises 353.85% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Fortis Malar Hospitals standalone net profit declines 62.50% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 12.95% to Rs 35.15 crore

Net profit of Fortis Malar Hospitals declined 62.50% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.95% to Rs 35.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.59% to Rs 1.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.08% to Rs 144.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 149.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales35.1540.38 -13 144.59149.19 -3 OPM %-3.843.27 --1.671.15 - PBDT1.713.49 -51 6.759.52 -29 PBT0.572.41 -76 2.375.31 -55 NP0.451.20 -63 1.743.14 -45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 07 2019. 17:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU