Fortis Malar Hospitals standalone net profit declines 62.50% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of declined 62.50% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.95% to Rs 35.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.59% to Rs 1.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.08% to Rs 144.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 149.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

