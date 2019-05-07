Thirumalai Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 55.34% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 4.54% to Rs 315.71 crore

Net profit of declined 55.34% to Rs 17.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 39.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.54% to Rs 315.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 330.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.37% to Rs 113.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 170.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.88% to Rs 1261.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1311.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

