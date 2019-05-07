JUST IN
Thirumalai Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 55.34% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 4.54% to Rs 315.71 crore

Net profit of Thirumalai Chemicals declined 55.34% to Rs 17.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 39.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.54% to Rs 315.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 330.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.37% to Rs 113.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 170.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.88% to Rs 1261.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1311.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales315.71330.71 -5 1261.041311.96 -4 OPM %11.7121.16 -16.3322.07 - PBDT33.4570.05 -52 205.21283.55 -28 PBT24.1560.99 -60 168.86253.00 -33 NP17.7339.70 -55 113.57170.44 -33

