Wockhardt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.90 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 3.84% to Rs 979.13 croreNet Loss of Wockhardt reported to Rs 13.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 154.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.84% to Rs 979.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1018.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 216.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 666.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.63% to Rs 4158.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3936.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales979.131018.26 -4 4158.383936.90 6 OPM %5.67-0.60 -2.640.05 - PBDT-2.56-79.47 97 -134.28-133.43 -1 PBT-48.00-117.68 59 -300.32-282.96 -6 NP-13.90-154.55 91 -216.66-666.85 68
