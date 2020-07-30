Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 44.68% in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 7.80% to Rs 1376.10 croreNet profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 44.68% to Rs 105.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 72.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income declined 7.80% to Rs 1376.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1492.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income1376.101492.53 -8 OPM %46.0350.51 -PBDT136.31115.16 18 PBT136.31115.16 18 NP105.5072.92 45
