Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 44.68% in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 7.80% to Rs 1376.10 crore

Net profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 44.68% to Rs 105.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 72.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income declined 7.80% to Rs 1376.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1492.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1376.101492.5346.0350.51136.31115.16136.31115.16105.5072.92

