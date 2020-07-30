JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 44.68% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income decline 7.80% to Rs 1376.10 crore

Net profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 44.68% to Rs 105.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 72.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income declined 7.80% to Rs 1376.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1492.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income1376.101492.53 -8 OPM %46.0350.51 -PBDT136.31115.16 18 PBT136.31115.16 18 NP105.5072.92 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 15:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU