Visa Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Visa Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.30 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Visa Steel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.32 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Strictest action, blacklisting of people who violated Indian visa rules: Govt
Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
COVID-19: Centre extends visas of foreigners in India till April 15
-
Sales decline 53.55% to Rs 79.25 croreNet Loss of Visa Steel reported to Rs 19.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 18.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 53.55% to Rs 79.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 170.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 84.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 66.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 56.80% to Rs 347.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 805.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales79.25170.60 -54 347.88805.31 -57 OPM %-18.81-4.83 --17.09-2.83 - PBDT-7.01-7.37 5 -36.53-20.62 -77 PBT-19.11-18.59 -3 -84.85-66.16 -28 NP-19.11-18.59 -3 -84.85-66.16 -28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU