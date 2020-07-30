Visa Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 53.55% to Rs 79.25 crore

Net Loss of Visa Steel reported to Rs 19.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 18.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 53.55% to Rs 79.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 170.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 84.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 66.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 56.80% to Rs 347.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 805.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales79.25170.60 -54 347.88805.31 -57 OPM %-18.81-4.83 --17.09-2.83 - PBDT-7.01-7.37 5 -36.53-20.62 -77 PBT-19.11-18.59 -3 -84.85-66.16 -28 NP-19.11-18.59 -3 -84.85-66.16 -28

