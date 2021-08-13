Zensar Tech firms up on bagging contract

Zensar Technologies gained 1.05% to Rs 422.55 after the IT company announced it has signed a four-year multi-million-dollar contract with the City of San Diego for Workplace and Enterprise Compute Manage IT services.

The contract has the option of extension of two additional two-year terms with the total not to exceed the value of $122 million.

Ajay S. Bhutoria, CEO and MD of Zensar said, "We are delighted the City of San Diego has selected Zensar as its provider for Enterprise Compute Services and Workplace Services. Zensar firmly believes that technology should primarily serve human needs, and has invested in bringing together the human experience, engineering, data and cloud to deliver solutions which power smart cities and high-velocity enterprises. We are proud of our continuing partnership with one of the most forward-looking cities in America."

"The partnership with Zensar will ensure the City of San Diego is transparent and accountable in its IT platform while enhancing security - all at a lower cost for taxpayers," said Mayor Todd Gloria.

Zensar Technologies is a leading digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with global organizations across industries on their digital transformation journey. Zensar Technologies' consolidated net profit dropped 34.87% to Rs 90.63 crore on a 6.21% fall in net sales to Rs 876.29 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

