Zensar Tech firms up on bagging contract

-
ALSO READ
Zensar Technologies to acquire IT services firm - M3bi
Zensar Technologies completes restructuring of US-based step-down subsidiaries
Zensar Technologies bags contract from the City of San Diego
Board of Zensar approves merger of US based step down subsidiaries
Board of Zensar Technologies approves divestment of 100% stake in Aquila
-
Zensar Technologies gained 1.05% to Rs 422.55 after the IT company announced it has signed a four-year multi-million-dollar contract with the City of San Diego for Workplace and Enterprise Compute Manage IT services.The contract has the option of extension of two additional two-year terms with the total not to exceed the value of $122 million.
Ajay S. Bhutoria, CEO and MD of Zensar said, "We are delighted the City of San Diego has selected Zensar as its provider for Enterprise Compute Services and Workplace Services. Zensar firmly believes that technology should primarily serve human needs, and has invested in bringing together the human experience, engineering, data and cloud to deliver solutions which power smart cities and high-velocity enterprises. We are proud of our continuing partnership with one of the most forward-looking cities in America."
"The partnership with Zensar will ensure the City of San Diego is transparent and accountable in its IT platform while enhancing security - all at a lower cost for taxpayers," said Mayor Todd Gloria.
Zensar Technologies is a leading digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with global organizations across industries on their digital transformation journey. Zensar Technologies' consolidated net profit dropped 34.87% to Rs 90.63 crore on a 6.21% fall in net sales to Rs 876.29 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU