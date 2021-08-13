Metal shares slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 236.77 points or 1.13% at 20797.72 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 3.87%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.78%),NMDC Ltd (down 2.3%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.74%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.51%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.38%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.48%).

On the other hand, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.7%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.37%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.09%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 483.49 or 0.88% at 55327.47.

The Nifty 50 index was up 129.65 points or 0.79% at 16494.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 4.3 points or 0.02% at 26362.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.49 points or 0.18% at 8094.69.

On BSE,1537 shares were trading in green, 1604 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

