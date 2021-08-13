Lupin Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 969.55, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 4.78% in last one year as compared to a 47.56% rally in NIFTY and a 20.79% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Lupin Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 969.55, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.79% on the day, quoting at 16494.3. The Sensex is at 55323.2, up 0.87%.Lupin Ltd has eased around 17.26% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14133.05, down 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 971.25, down 0.82% on the day. Lupin Ltd tumbled 4.78% in last one year as compared to a 47.56% rally in NIFTY and a 20.79% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 28.75 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)