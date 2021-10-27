Zensar Tech Q2 PAT slips 6.5% QoQ to Rs 94.40 cr

The company's consolidated net profit fell 6.53% to Rs 94.40 crore on 12.15% increase in net sales to Rs 1,050.60 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q1 June 2021.

On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) fell 7.81% to Rs 128.60 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q1 June 2021.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 6.5% to Rs 161.30 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q1 June 2021. EBITDA margin stood at 15.3% in Q2 September 2021 lower than 18.4% in Q1 June 2021 and 19.4% in Q2 September 2020.

In Q2FY22, the company reported revenue of $141.9 million, a constant currency sequential QoQ growth of 12.3%.

Ajay S. Bhutoria, CEO and managing director, Zensar Technologies, said: "Q2FY22 has been one of our strongest quarters in the recent past, with revenues seeing a sequential QoQ growth of 12.3% on aconstant currency basis. This performance is bolstered by broad-based growth across all geographies, service lines, and verticals. Our regions have posted strong performances, with new clients being added and incremental business being driven from existing clients. Our clients continue to see in us reliable, future-driven partners as we bring in world-class processes and learnings."

Navneet Khandelwal, chief financial officer, Zensar Technologies, said: "We have delivered a strong quarter with robust revenue growth and our headcount crossing 10,000 associates. Our PAT has increased by 8.3% on a YoY basis. Our net cash position continues to be strong. We also completed salary increments across the board effective July 1, 2021, which was the second such hike in this calendar year."

The company's total headcount stood at 10,375, while voluntary attrition was at 23.2%.

Zensar Technologies conceptualizes, builds, and manages digital products through experience design, data engineering, and advanced analytics for over 130 leading companies. The company's solutions leverage industry-leading platforms, and help clients be competitive, agile, and disruptive as they navigate transformational changes with velocity.

Shares of Zensar Technologies spurted 7.75% to Rs 485. The stock hit a high of Rs 498 and a low of Rs 432.65 so far.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)