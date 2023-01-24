Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit declines 15.93% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
KEC International spurts on bagging orders worth Rs 1,349 cr
Information Technology shares edge higher
RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 26.79% in the September 2022 quarter
Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit declines 39.83% in the September 2022 quarter
Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit declines 25.64% in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 8.63% to Rs 1197.60 croreNet profit of Zensar Technologies declined 15.93% to Rs 76.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 91.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.63% to Rs 1197.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1102.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1197.601102.50 9 OPM %11.2614.38 -PBDT153.20173.70 -12 PBT103.50126.30 -18 NP76.5091.00 -16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU