Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit declines 15.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.63% to Rs 1197.60 crore

Net profit of Zensar Technologies declined 15.93% to Rs 76.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 91.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.63% to Rs 1197.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1102.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1197.601102.50 9 OPM %11.2614.38 -PBDT153.20173.70 -12 PBT103.50126.30 -18 NP76.5091.00 -16

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 07:35 IST

