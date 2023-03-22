NBCC's subsidiary awards work order worth Rs 625.20 cr for construction of medical college in Jalgaon

NBCC announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, HSCC has issued the Letter of Award for "Construction of Medical College Jalgaon Chincholi at Jalgaon Maharashtra and their maintenance during defect liability period for five years on Comprehensive Design, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis" for a contract value of Rs. 625.20 crore to M/s Nyati Engineers and Consultants, Pune, Maharashtra.

