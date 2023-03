Hero MotoCorp hikes prices of select motorcyles and scooters

With effect from 01 April 2023

Hero MotoCorp will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its select motorcycles and scooters, effective from 01 April 2023.

The price revision has been necessitated mainly due to cost increases on account of OBD 2 transition. Hero MotoCorp will continue to provide innovative financing solutions in order to cushion the impact on the customers.

The price revision will be around 2% and the exact quantum of increase will vary by specific models and markets.

The rural markets have been witnessing an upswing in demand, thanks to the government schemes in the social sector and healthy agricultural outputs. This augurs well for the industry as the growth momentum is expected to lead into the upcoming festive season towards the latter half of the fiscal.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)