Zim Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 70.47% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 32.29% to Rs 94.59 croreNet profit of Zim Laboratories declined 70.47% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.29% to Rs 94.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 71.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 19.73% to Rs 15.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.94% to Rs 335.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 272.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales94.5971.50 32 335.37272.80 23 OPM %10.8412.74 -12.5312.75 - PBDT8.567.75 10 33.4928.87 16 PBT5.345.13 4 22.0719.08 16 NP2.307.79 -70 15.3419.11 -20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU