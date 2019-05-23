Zim Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 70.47% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 32.29% to Rs 94.59 crore

Net profit of declined 70.47% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.29% to Rs 94.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 71.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.73% to Rs 15.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.94% to Rs 335.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 272.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

