Keynote Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd, Mehai Technology Ltd, Universus Photo Imagings Ltd and Meghmani Organics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 September 2021.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd tumbled 6.88% to Rs 79.85 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5894 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5127 shares in the past one month.

TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd lost 6.49% to Rs 7.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3117 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4957 shares in the past one month.

Mehai Technology Ltd crashed 6.14% to Rs 45.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14067 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5444 shares in the past one month.

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd pared 6.05% to Rs 346.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 612 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2065 shares in the past one month.

Meghmani Organics Ltd plummeted 5.05% to Rs 115.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

