Zydus Lifesciences gains on launching cancer-treatment drug in US

Zydus Lifesciences advanced 2.52% to Rs 368.75 after the company announced the launch of Lenalidomide Capsules in the US.

The drug is a generic version of the US reference listed drug (US RLD) Revlimid of Celgene Corporation, a Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

The company had earlier received final approvals for 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg and 25 mg strengths and tentative approvals for 2.5 mg and 20 mg strength.

Lenalidomide is used to treat various types of cancers. It works by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells. It is also used to treat anemia in patients with certain blood/bone marrow disorders (myelodysplastic syndromes-MDS).

The drug is being manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ, India.

Lenalidomide had annual sales of $2.86 billion in the United States, according to IQVIA MAT July 2022.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 11.7% to Rs 518.3 crore on a 1.8% increase in total income from operations to Rs 4,072.7 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)