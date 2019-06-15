JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

PSP Projects' MD and CEO wins 'CXO of the Year' award
Business Standard

Zydus' Nesher Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA final approval for Omega-3-Acid Ethyl Esters Capsules

Capital Market 

Zydus' Nesher Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Omega-3-Acid Ethyl Esters Capsules USP (US RLD Lovaza Capsules), 1 gram. Omega-3 acid ethyl esters, a type of fat found in fish oil, is used along with diet and exercise to help lower levels of a certain blood fat (triglyceride).

It may also raise good cholesterol(HDL). The drug will be manufactured at Nesher Pharmaceuticals' manufacturing facility located at St. Louis, MO, USA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 12:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU