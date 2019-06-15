Zydus' Nesher Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA final approval for Omega-3-Acid Ethyl Esters Capsules

-
Zydus' Nesher Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Omega-3-Acid Ethyl Esters Capsules USP (US RLD Lovaza Capsules), 1 gram. Omega-3 acid ethyl esters, a type of fat found in fish oil, is used along with diet and exercise to help lower levels of a certain blood fat (triglyceride).
It may also raise good cholesterol(HDL). The drug will be manufactured at Nesher Pharmaceuticals' manufacturing facility located at St. Louis, MO, USA.
