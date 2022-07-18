Gujarat State Fertilizers announces forced shutdown of Urea-II plant

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals announced the forced safe shutdown of Urea-II plant.

Urea-II plant was operating normal at 105 o/o with Titanium MOC lined high pressure Urea Reactor (XUR-101) in service. On 16 July 2022 night shift, the leakage in bottom thermo well of Urea Reactor (XUR-101) was noticed.

The required actions of safe plant shut down were immediately taken.

The estimated time required to prepare standby Urea Reactor (XUR-102) for lining up after following all statutory checks will be Twelve (12) days subject to timely availability and passing through qualification test of the special Welder.

Considering shutdown and start up sequence, total thirteen (13) days of production loss (Around 10400 MT of Neem Urea) is envisaged. However, Urea-l plant will continue to produce 320 MTPD production during this period.

