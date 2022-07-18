Gujarat State Fertilizers announces forced shutdown of Urea-II plant

-
ALSO READ
GNFC spurts after Q3 PAT soars 123% YoY to Rs Rs 541 cr
GNFC jumps after Q4 PAT jumps 108% YoY
Eugia Pharma Specialties receives USFDA approval for Bortezomib for Injection
IFFCO and IG Drones started field trials of the world's first nano urea liquid spraying using drone
Jubilant Ingrevia jumps on commissioning new Diketene derivatives facility
-
Urea-II plant was operating normal at 105 o/o with Titanium MOC lined high pressure Urea Reactor (XUR-101) in service. On 16 July 2022 night shift, the leakage in bottom thermo well of Urea Reactor (XUR-101) was noticed.
The required actions of safe plant shut down were immediately taken.
The estimated time required to prepare standby Urea Reactor (XUR-102) for lining up after following all statutory checks will be Twelve (12) days subject to timely availability and passing through qualification test of the special Welder.
Considering shutdown and start up sequence, total thirteen (13) days of production loss (Around 10400 MT of Neem Urea) is envisaged. However, Urea-l plant will continue to produce 320 MTPD production during this period.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU