Zydus Wellness consolidated net profit rises 10.90% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 17.23% to Rs 487.87 croreNet profit of Zydus Wellness rose 10.90% to Rs 69.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 62.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.23% to Rs 487.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 416.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 16.21% to Rs 141.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 169.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 109.63% to Rs 1766.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 842.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales487.87416.15 17 1766.82842.82 110 OPM %21.4420.78 -18.1721.93 - PBDT71.1866.21 8 191.86193.59 -1 PBT64.3059.93 7 165.47181.08 -9 NP69.1062.31 11 141.72169.14 -16
