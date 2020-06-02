Zydus Wellness consolidated net profit rises 10.90% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 17.23% to Rs 487.87 crore

Net profit of Zydus Wellness rose 10.90% to Rs 69.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 62.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.23% to Rs 487.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 416.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.21% to Rs 141.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 169.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 109.63% to Rs 1766.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 842.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

