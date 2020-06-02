JUST IN
Birla Cable standalone net profit declines 98.23% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Birla Cable declined 98.23% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.28% to Rs 58.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 100.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 97.83% to Rs 1.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 55.59% to Rs 223.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 502.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales58.93100.36 -41 223.07502.31 -56 OPM %6.3110.27 -7.5915.73 - PBDT2.569.92 -74 12.0476.78 -84 PBT0.227.16 -97 0.3066.26 -100 NP0.095.09 -98 1.0247.03 -98

