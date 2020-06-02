Birla Cable standalone net profit declines 98.23% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 41.28% to Rs 58.93 crore

Net profit of Birla Cable declined 98.23% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.28% to Rs 58.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 100.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 97.83% to Rs 1.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 55.59% to Rs 223.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 502.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

58.93100.36223.07502.316.3110.277.5915.732.569.9212.0476.780.227.160.3066.260.095.091.0247.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)