Motherson Sumi Systems standalone net profit rises 83.13% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.43% to Rs 1671.30 crore

Net profit of Motherson Sumi Systems rose 83.13% to Rs 386.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 210.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.43% to Rs 1671.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1805.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.45% to Rs 898.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 813.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.33% to Rs 6632.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7395.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

