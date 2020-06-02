Motherson Sumi Systems standalone net profit rises 83.13% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.43% to Rs 1671.30 croreNet profit of Motherson Sumi Systems rose 83.13% to Rs 386.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 210.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.43% to Rs 1671.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1805.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.45% to Rs 898.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 813.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.33% to Rs 6632.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7395.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1671.301805.40 -7 6632.117395.86 -10 OPM %17.5418.61 -16.6217.21 - PBDT579.58374.99 55 1449.761441.66 1 PBT487.06320.00 52 1161.451222.40 -5 NP386.02210.79 83 898.82813.77 10
