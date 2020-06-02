Motherson Sumi Systems consolidated net profit declines 55.27% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 12.12% to Rs 14870.32 croreNet profit of Motherson Sumi Systems declined 55.27% to Rs 183.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 409.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.12% to Rs 14870.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16921.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 27.47% to Rs 1170.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1613.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales14870.3216921.40 -12 62573.1062571.58 0 OPM %9.307.34 -8.318.55 - PBDT1259.771229.03 3 4890.885258.49 -7 PBT467.11677.25 -31 2112.863200.28 -34 NP183.38409.96 -55 1170.041613.16 -27
