Motherson Sumi Systems consolidated net profit declines 55.27% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.12% to Rs 14870.32 crore

Net profit of Motherson Sumi Systems declined 55.27% to Rs 183.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 409.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.12% to Rs 14870.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16921.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.47% to Rs 1170.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1613.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

