Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit rises 333.91% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 35.54% to Rs 335.35 crore

Net profit of Marksans Pharma rose 333.91% to Rs 42.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 35.54% to Rs 335.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 247.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.11% to Rs 120.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 80.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.41% to Rs 1134.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1000.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

335.35247.411134.211000.0720.636.3316.9513.2167.1922.94183.84127.1157.5616.68157.17104.3142.749.85120.7580.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)