Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit rises 333.91% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 35.54% to Rs 335.35 croreNet profit of Marksans Pharma rose 333.91% to Rs 42.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 35.54% to Rs 335.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 247.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.11% to Rs 120.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 80.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.41% to Rs 1134.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1000.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales335.35247.41 36 1134.211000.07 13 OPM %20.636.33 -16.9513.21 - PBDT67.1922.94 193 183.84127.11 45 PBT57.5616.68 245 157.17104.31 51 NP42.749.85 334 120.7580.44 50
