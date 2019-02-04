1,724 held in HP on drug charges in one year: Governor

said 1,724 people, including 10 foreigners, have been arrested in the state in one year over charges of drug peddling. He was addressing the Assembly at the start of budget session here on Monday.

Recounting major decisions taken by the state government, the said the government has fulfilled most of its election promises in the first year of its term.

He said the has launched a campaign against the drug menace and 1,724 people, including 10 foreigners, were arrested in the last one year.

"Regular campaigns are being organised to destroy the cultivation of hemp and opium. Police station-level drug prevention committees have been constituted," he said.

The said 1,342 cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The state has also established a coordination mechanism with neighbouring states to eliminate the drug menace.

"On the initiative of the of Himachal Pradesh, a regional conference was held at Panchkula in which Chief Ministers of Haryana, and Uttarakhand and senior officials from Rajasthan, and participated.

"A decision was taken to set up a joint secretariat for sharing intelligence inputs and preparing a joint strategy for tackling the drug problem," the Governor said.

Hailing the for tackling the water crisis in Shimla, the Governor said, "For improving water availability in Shimla city, my government has taken two important decisions whereby the work of providing 10 MLD (million litre per day) additional water from the has been started."

"A decision has also been taken to construct a dam to maintain the level of water in the Giri river, source of the Shimla drinking water supply scheme," he said.

The Governor also said on January 16, 2019, the approved Rs 986 crore assistance for the Shimla Water Supply and Sewerage Project and gave consent for release of the first instalment of Rs 292 crore.

Praising the central government, he said transparent coaches have been introduced on the Kalka-Shimla railway route by the central government during this financial year.

"This will increase tourist inflow and showcase the natural beauty of at the national and international levels," he added.

--IANS

vg/arm/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)