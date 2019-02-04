NIA arrests JeM operative wanted in 2017 CRPF camp attack

The (NIA) on Monday said it has arrested Fayaz Ahmad Magray, wanted in the 2017 attack on a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Lethpora that left five paramilitary personnel dead.

The NIA, in a statement, said that Magray was an active over of and a key conspirator who provided logistical support and shelter to the terrorists and conducted reconnaissance of the (CRPF) group centre at Lethpora before the terrorist attack on the intervening night of December 30-31, 2017.

Five CRPF troopers were killed and three griveously injured in the attack, while security forces killed three terrorists, later identified as Fardeen Ahmad Khandey, Manzoor Baba and Pakistani national

The NIA said that he will be produced in the special NIA court and it will seek his police custody for further investigation.

