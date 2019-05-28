10th Gen Intel Core processors unveiled

on Tuesday unveiled its 10th Gen processors at the 2019 trade show and also revealed new details about its innovation programme -- "Project Athena" -- that will level up

The new 10th Gen processors are now shipping, with original equipment manufacturers (OEM) systems expected to be available by end 2019.

" processors -- our most integrated CPU -- and 'Project Athena' are great examples of how our deep investments at a platform level will help fuel innovation across the industry," Gregory Bryant, Senior Manager of the Client Computing Group, said in a statement.

The company's first processors bring high performance AI to the PC at scale with its Deep Learning Boost (Intel DL Boost).

The processors are built on the company's 10nm process technology, new "Sunny Cove" core architecture and new Gen graphics engine.

The processors will range from Intel Core i3 to Intel Core i7, with up to four cores and eight threads, up to 4.1 max turbo frequency, and up to 1.1GHz graphics frequency.

The highly-integrated processors give (OEM) partners the freedom to innovate on design and aesthetics by reducing the silicon footprint while still delivering the latest and greatest standards and world-class performance.

--IANS

ksc/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)