JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » General

Good response to OFS of stake in RNAM: Reliance Capital

Business Standard

Google pulling plug on YouTube Gaming app by May end

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google is set to finally pull the plug on the standalone YouTube Gaming app in just a few days, months after it announced it would be merged with the standard YouTube platform.

"We want to continue to build a stronger home for the gaming community that thrives on YouTube, not just the YouTube Gaming app. After May 2019, we'll retire the YouTube Gaming app and focus our gaming efforts across YouTube," the company wrote in its support page.

The tech giant had made the announcement in September 2018 but missed the original March shutdown date.

YouTube Gaming visitors who may have saved or viewed content over the years would run of luck as the video sharing platform says it's not possible to transfer games already saved on YouTube Gaming.

The company suggested that subscribers club their YouTube Gaming and normal YouTube subscriptions.

--IANS

ksc/mag/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 13:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements