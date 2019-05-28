Google pulling plug on YouTube Gaming app by May end

is set to finally pull the plug on the standalone Gaming app in just a few days, months after it announced it would be merged with the standard platform.

"We want to continue to build a stronger home for the gaming community that thrives on YouTube, not just the Gaming app. After May 2019, we'll retire the app and focus our gaming efforts across YouTube," the company wrote in its support page.

The tech giant had made the announcement in September 2018 but missed the original March shutdown date.

visitors who may have saved or viewed content over the years would run of luck as the video sharing platform says it's not possible to transfer games already saved on

The company suggested that subscribers club their YouTube Gaming and normal YouTube subscriptions.

