Intel's forecast misses on slowing China, data centre; shares tumble

(Reuters) - Corp forecast current-quarter revenue and profit below analysts' estimates and missed on fourth-quarter sales expectations on Thursday, hit by a slowdown in and sluggish demand for its data centre and

The company's shares fell 7.7 percent in extended trading and also undid part of a chip stock rally earlier in the day following better-than-feared quarterly results from a clutch of such as Texas Instruments Inc, and Lam Research Corp.

Smaller rival Advanced Micro Devices, which reports results next Tuesday, dropped 2 percent, while fell 1 percent.

Sales warnings from Apple Inc, and earlier this month had pointed to stagnating demand and a cooling Chinese economy.

Reports that Apple is reducing planned production for its three new models by about 10 percent for the January-March quarter weighed on Intel, which has replaced as the sole supplier of for the newer phones.

forecast first-quarter revenue of $16 billion and adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $17.35 billion and a profit of $1.01 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"The macro environment does not look good at the moment and if it gets worse, could see a further downside to its outlook," said Kinngai Chan, an with

Intel has turned to the it supplies data centre operators for growth in recent years. However, fourth-quarter revenue in that higher-margin business came in at $6.07 billion, below expectations of $6.35 billion, according to financial and data analytics firm

The company said data centre missed expectations "on softer demand" and "cloud deceleration".

Revenue in the company's business, which includes sales to PC makers was $9.82 billion, missing estimates of $10.01 billion.

Intel reported net income of $5.20 billion, or $1.12 per share, for the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 29, compared with a loss of $687 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $18.66 billion from $17.05 billion, but missed estimates of $19.01 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.28 per share, above expectations of $1.22.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru and and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)