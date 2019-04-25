11 killed in China construction site accident

-
ALSO READ
Blast near chemical plant kills 22 in north China
Former top officials arrested in China for corruption
China's Hebei province to offer financial incentives to firms seeking IPOs - paper
Chinese firefighters contain forest fire that killed 30 people
China, US shared data in lunar mission: Report
-
Eleven workers were killed and two others seriously injured after an elevator collapsed at a construction site in China's Hebei province Thursday, authorities said.
The accident occurred around 8 a.m. in Taocheng district of Hengshui city, reports Xinhua news agency.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collapse.
--IANS
ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU