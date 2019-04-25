JUST IN
11 killed in China construction site accident

IANS  |  Beijing 

Eleven workers were killed and two others seriously injured after an elevator collapsed at a construction site in China's Hebei province Thursday, authorities said.

The accident occurred around 8 a.m. in Taocheng district of Hengshui city, reports Xinhua news agency.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collapse.

First Published: Thu, April 25 2019. 12:16 IST

