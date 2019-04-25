IT raids ex-J&K Minister's properties in Srinagar

-
ALSO READ
Former J-K MLA Abid Ansari quits PDP
PC candidate Irfan Raza Ansari richest among those contesting from Srinagar LS seat
People's Conference fields Irfan Ansari as candidate for Srinagar LS seat
Efforts on to form PDP-Cong govt backed by NC in Jammu and Kashmir: Sources
No blanket ban on civilian movement on highway
-
Income Tax (IT) officials on Thursday carried out raids in Srinagar city at the properties of former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Imran Raza Ansari, sources here said.
The I-T officials carried out raids at North Point Towers, a commercial complex in Karan Nagar area. The complex belonging to Shia leader Ansari houses several commercial offices.
Similar raids were also carried out in Alamgari Bazaar area in the old city area at another property owned by Ansari, the sources added.
There has, however, been no official word so far from the I-T Department as to what led to to the raids in Srinagar or whether any incriminating evidence was recovered.
--IANS
sq/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU