IT raids ex-J&K Minister's properties in Srinagar

Income Tax (IT) officials on Thursday carried out raids in city at the properties of former and Kashmir Minister Imran Raza Ansari, sources here said.

The I-T officials carried out raids at North Point Towers, a commercial complex in Karan Nagar area. The complex belonging to Shia leader Ansari houses several commercial offices.

Similar raids were also carried out in Alamgari Bazaar area in the old city area at another property owned by Ansari, the sources added.

There has, however, been no official word so far from the as to what led to to the raids in or whether any incriminating evidence was recovered.

