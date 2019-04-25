JUST IN
IT raids ex-J&K Minister's properties in Srinagar

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Income Tax (IT) officials on Thursday carried out raids in Srinagar city at the properties of former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Imran Raza Ansari, sources here said.

The I-T officials carried out raids at North Point Towers, a commercial complex in Karan Nagar area. The complex belonging to Shia leader Ansari houses several commercial offices.

Similar raids were also carried out in Alamgari Bazaar area in the old city area at another property owned by Ansari, the sources added.

There has, however, been no official word so far from the I-T Department as to what led to to the raids in Srinagar or whether any incriminating evidence was recovered.

First Published: Thu, April 25 2019. 11:50 IST

