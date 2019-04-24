Persons seeking alms in Srinagar to be arrested

People found soliciting alms at public places in and Kashmir's summer capital will be immediately arrested, it was ordered on Wednesday.

District Magistrare Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, exercising powers under the and Prevention of Beggary Act, ordered immediate arrest of persons found soliciting alms in public as well as action against those exhibiting sores/wounds/ with the object of obtaining or extorting alms.

Police have been directed to ensure strict compliance of the order.

Begging at public places has become a nuisance in summer Srinagar, especially during the summer months, as beggars from outside the state come here to solicit alms.

--IANS

