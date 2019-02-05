JUST IN
13 arrested in Lahore for violating kite flying ban

IANS  |  Lahore 

At least 13 people were arrested in Lahore for defying the Pakistan government's ban on kite flying, police said.

The police launched a crackdown in several areas of the city on Monday after two people were injured by the strings of kite flyers, reports Xinhua news agency.

The famous kite flying festival, locally called "Basant", was celebrated on the onset of spring in February every year till 2007 when the government slapped a ban on it after a surge in deaths caused by the glass or metal-coated strings of the kite flyers.

The police said that when the glass-coated string of a low flying kite hit someone's throat, it acted as a sharp knife, cutting the victim's throat.

The present government earlier announced to lift the ban but officials said that keeping the ban was "in the best interest of the people".

The government said that preventive steps will be taken in the future to celebrate the festival in a peaceful manner, butit will not be celebrated this year.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 08:06 IST

