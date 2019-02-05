13 arrested in Lahore for violating kite flying ban

At least 13 people were arrested in for defying the government's ban on flying, police said.

The police launched a crackdown in several areas of the city on Monday after two people were injured by the strings of flyers, reports

The famous flying festival, locally called "Basant", was celebrated on the onset of spring in February every year till 2007 when the government slapped a ban on it after a surge in deaths caused by the glass or of the kite flyers.

The police said that when the glass-coated string of a low flying kite hit someone's throat, it acted as a sharp knife, cutting the victim's throat.

The present government earlier announced to lift the ban but officials said that keeping the ban was "in the best interest of the people".

The government said that preventive steps will be taken in the future to celebrate the festival in a peaceful manner, butit will not be celebrated this year.

