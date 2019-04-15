17,000-year-old pottery fragments found in China

Chinese archaeologists have found fragments dating back about 17,000 years in southern China's province.

The paleolithic fragments discovered in the Qingtang ruins in the city of provide more proof that southern might be the first region where was ever produced, reported on Monday.

More than 10,000 pieces have been unearthed in the ruins since 2016 including fossils of human bones, stoneware and pottery.

Chinese archaeologists also discovered cooking sites and separate sections for and garbage dump in a 30-square-meter excavation area in the ruins.

The discoveries of the Qingtang ruins is listed as one of the top 10 Chinese archaeological discoveries in 2018.

--IANS

pg/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)