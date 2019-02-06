1st T20I: Disciplined New Zealand beat Indian women by 23 runs

A disciplined performance with the ball and on field pressure helped outsmart by 23 runs in the opening International match here on Wednesday.

Although Smriti Mandhana struck the fastest International half-century, getting to the mark in 24 deliveries, a disciplined performance helped fight back to claim victory, according to an ICC statement.

When Mandhana and added 58 runs in the Powerplay, seemed well on course to chase down the target of 160.

But Kiwi pacer (3/20), and spinners (2/25) and (2/28) fought back, and with the fielders holding on to the chances they were offered, the hosts pulled off a stunning victory.

Hannah Rowe's catch off Mandhana proved to be the game-changer, as collapsed from 102/1 to 136 all out after that. The middle order offered no resistance, and when was stumped trying to charge down the ground, India's hopes disappeared.

Earlier, New Zealand's total had been set up by After the hosts were put in to bat, Devine led the charge in partnerships of 36 with debutant (15) and 69 with (33 off 27 balls).

For India, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, and scalped one wicket each.

With this victory, the hosts have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Brief scores: New Zealand: 159/4 ( 62; 1/19) against India: 136/10 (Smriti Mandhana 58; 3/20)

