Sugar mills, distilleries under police scanner for links with 'hooch syndicates' (IANS Special)

As more than a hundred people died in 'poisonous hooch' tragedies in during the past one year, a few sugar mills and distilleries have come under the scanner of the of the UP police. Working round the clock to bust 'killer syndicates' supplying cheap industrial alcohol to bootleggers and gangs involved in of illicit liquor, STF has seized more than 10,000 litres of rectified spirit in raids across the state in the past one month.

Industrial alcohol allegedly used in hooch is distilled ethanol and is usually used in of paints, fragrance, printing ink and coating. As it is cheaper, the liquor syndicates get it smuggled from distilled ethanol units. On June 16, STF seized 5,750 litres of rectified spirit (high concentration alcohol) from the possession of a big time crime syndicate active in and

The STF rounded up the kingpin, Suraj Lal Yadav, along with six other members of the gang. During interrogation it was discovered that Yadav was well-connected with some distilleries in Large quantities of industrial alcohol was smuggled out of and pushed into in UP.

Concerned about frequents deaths in UP due to consumption of poisonous hooch, launched a statewide crackdown on after 21 people died in a hooch tragedy in Barabanki two months ago. The STF, considered the state's premiere crime busting agency, subsequently geared up to intercept scores of tankers and private vehicles being pushed into UP from and

"The syndicate involved in smuggling of rectified spirit has spread its tentacles in the state. Even murders have taken place in disputes relating to the smuggling. But our raiding parties are determined to bust the gangs. Innumerable cases have been registered by us in the past one-and-a-half years," said Amitabh Yash, Inspector General(IG) of STF.

Even though the STF, after rounding up the accused handed over the investigation of the case to the district police, the agency is said to have the most precise data on organised crime in

"We seldom investigate the cases as it involves prolonged court work, so our main aim is focused on cracking heinous crimes, particularly organised by crime syndicates. At the moment, gangs involved in illicit trade of hooch are our target," said Amitabh Yash, known for his skills in dealing with underworld operations and syndicate crimes. When asked whether a few officials of the excise department and a couple of distilleries could be linked with smugglers of rectified spirit, the IG said a report was given in this connection to the government.

While high excise duty makes liquor expensive, hooch, on the other hand, is available for less than Rs 20 per bottle. At places the rates are less than even Rs 10 per liter. A report, in connection with the Saharanpur hooch tragedy in February 2019 which took the lives of over 50 people, reveals that the quantity of rectified spirit mixed in the drink was so high that it had the effect of poison.

The report says that rectified spirit was smuggled by criminal gangs which were hand-in-glove with local authorities.

"The gangs have links in distilleries and from where industrial alcohol is smuggled out at a very cheap price. It is later re-packed in drums and transported to hideouts of manufacturers (of illicit liquor)," said a source in the police.

With widespread sale of hooch across UP, CM has instructed DGP O.P. Singh to take stringent measures against the culprits and ensure that police secures conviction of those accused who are put on trial in cases of hooch smuggling or hooch-related deaths.

--IANS

ds/am/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)