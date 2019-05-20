BJP delegation meets EC top brass, demands re-poll in Bengal

A BJP delegation on Monday met top officials and demanded re-polling where violence had taken place during all phases of the polls in and requested deployment of central forces till the model code of conduct is in force.

"We have met the Election Commissioners and informed them about the violence that had taken place in all the seven phases of the polls and requested for re-polling in all the violence-affected constituencies," told reporters after meeting officials.

He was accompanied by and senior BJP leaders.

Accusing Chief Minister of threatening BJP candidates, poll agents and party sympathisers, he urged the EC to take cognisance of the matter.

"We saw incidents of violence took place till the last phase of polling. There is possibility of violence even after counting of votes. So, we have requested the Commission to deploy the central forces in Electronic Voting Machine strongrooms till the end of counting to allow free and fair counting," he said.

He said the central forces should be there till the model code of conduct is in force.

The senior BJP leaders also appealed to the poll panel to ensure the sanctity of the counting process in Odisha, Karnataka, West Bengal, and

"Independent observers must be sent in these states and CCTV cameras must be installed in all counting stations in the five states," he said.

