23 pilgrims killed in Mexico bus accident

At least 23 Catholic pilgrims were killed when a bus carrying them hit a cargo truck and erupted in flames in Mexico, authorities said.

The collision took place on Wednesday in the state of The pilgrims were returning home to the Archdiocese of Tuxtla in Chiapas after visiting City's Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, quoted the as saying.

Among the injured was the who organised the pilgrimage, reported to be in serious condition at a hospital in the area.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)